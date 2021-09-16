Chaos Breaks Out Over Critical Race Theory at Prince William County School Board Meeting

Another local school board meeting devolved into parents shouting at each other and security and police clearing the room Wednesday night.

People contesting their belief critical race theory is being taught in schools spoke out at the Prince William County School Board meeting Wednesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There weren't any arrests nor injuries, but Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef said they cleared the room to prevent a fight.

“The fact that I have to worry about someone getting hurt at a school board meeting is ridiculous, and everyone in the nation should be ashamed of that," Lateef said.

NBC News recently analyzed more than 30 school districts nationally that have faced bitterness over race equity issues and found all of them have student populations that have become less white.

"CRT has now become the new issue that folks believe they can rally around to accomplish a certain political agenda," Lateef said.

He said Prince William County Public Schools has never taught critical race theory.

The topic was not on the meeting’s agenda.

Vaccine requirements for school staff was on the agenda, and it passed. Staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or submit weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

“Our goals are to reduce the days of quarantining for all faculty, staff and teachers, and we believe this is the best way to do that," Lateef said.

Keeping students and teachers safe and in school is the board's top priority right now.

Lateef said that’s hindered when parents lash out at each other during public meetings.

The Prince William County School Board also amended its public comment rules to build in more time for people to address the board, but it also reserves half of that time for topics that the board is discussing that night.