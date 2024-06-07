Boil water advisory issued in parts of Arlington after water main break

Residents in several Arlington, Virginia, neighborhoods should boil their water before consuming as a precautionary measure after a water main broke on Friday, officials said.

“Advisory is out of an abundance of caution due to pressure loss,” the Arlington Department of Environmental Services said.

Here’s a map of the affected areas, which include parts of Alcova Heights, Arlington Heights, Arlington Mill, Arlington View, Barcroft, Claremont, Columbia Forest, Columbia Heights, Douglas Park, Forest Glen, Foxcroft Heights, Green Valley, Fairlington, Penrose and Shirlington.

Water should be heated to a rolling boil for a full minute if it will be used for drinking, preparing baby food or formula, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice and giving to pets, officials said.

Arlington County's boil water advisory was active in these areas on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 1:10 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health has a tip sheet on how to handle boil water advisories.

A 16-inch water main broke at South Walter Reed Drive and South Four Mile Run Drive on Friday morning, causing water pressure to drop.

When pressure in pipes drops, it could allow bacteria or other pathogens to enter the water supply. Officials are expected to test the water to check whether any contamination occurred.

The boil-water advisory will be in effect for 48 hours as required by the Virginia Department of Health, meaning the advisory could expire as soon as Sunday morning.

The break and boil water advisory also forced several schools to close.

