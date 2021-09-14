Arlington Teens to Shine Bright in Times Square

Two Arlington County, Virginia, teens will shine on one of the world’s biggest stages Saturday.

A picture of Connor Garwood, 18, and Sarah Buzby, 16, will be featured on Jumbotrons in Times Square as part of a campaign to raise visibility of Down syndrome.

"They met each other in preschool and they’ve been almost inseparable ever since," said Suzanne Garwood, Connor’s mother.

Sarah and Connor participate in the Best Buddies program at their schools. The program pairs students with special needs with typically developing children to hang out.

At the last Best Buddies prom, they took a photo of Sarah kissing Connor's cheek while his arm was around her. The photo will be displayed in Times Square Saturday.

"I'm excited to be a celebrity," Sarah said.

Their photo was selected with others out of thousands of submissions to be featured on the Jumbotron during the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Buddy Walk.

Connor’s mom submitted the photo.

"It's very important to me that they're very much seen in society,” she said. “I think that's important. You know, I don't know that that was the case, you know, when I was growing up."

Connor and Sarah can’t make it to New York City this weekend, but they hope to participate in the Buddy Walk another time.