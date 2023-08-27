Alleged drunk driver crashes into Prince William County police car

A Prince William County cruiser was left upside down after investigators say a drunk driver hit the vehicle.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dumfries and Wellington roads in Manassas.

Emergency crews took the officer and the driver to the hospital, authorities said. They were both released and are expected to be OK.

Police charged the driver with DUI, the second in five years.

More details about how the crash happened were not immediately available.