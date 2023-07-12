Alexandria veteran receives free home repairs from nonprofit Rebuilding Together

Local nonprofit Rebuilding Together DC – Alexandria teamed up with building and roofing materials distributor Beacon Building Products to provide an Alexandria Air Force veteran in need with free essential home repairs and modifications.

"We're excited about what we're doing here today," said Beacon Building Products President Julian Francis.

The veteran lived in his home for more than 70 years. It holds fond memories of time spent with his wife and raising a family.

But his age and health concerns made it difficult for him to maintain his home.

Fortunately, Rebuilding Together, with the support of Beacon Building Products, will install a stair lift and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as replace light bulbs, provide door maintenance and more, at no cost.

Rebuilding Together’s work continues to have a positive impact on communities and homeowners across the nation. Through recent, multiyear studies, the work of Rebuilding Together has been proven to improve the safety, physical health, mental health, economic security and independence of the homeowners involved.

Ninety percent of the homeowners say they are more likely to age in place, and 86 percent find it easier to safely navigate their homes after receiving repairs.



"There's an endless list of people who need our help, especially as baby boomers are aging in place and getting older. We want to help them so they can stay in their homes," said Rebuilding Together project manager Anne Holic.

The work is more critical than ever as the nation faces a shortage of safe and affordable housing.