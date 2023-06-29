Alexandria high rise residents question safety of windows after toddler fell to his death

Residents of a Northern Virginia high rise where a toddler fell to his death from a window are questioning the safety of the building's windows, wondering if they are partly to blame.

A 3-year-old boy fell from the 12th floor of the Arrive Alexandria complex.

A family acquaintance told News4 the boy's mom lived in the apartment with her sister and two nieces. A 15-year old was watching the child because the normal babysitter was not available.

“Everybody, my family, everybody sad,” said Khitam Alhadidi, who said she knows the boy’s mother.

She and other residents say the building’s wide sliding windows are dangerous for children.

Alhadidi said she keeps hers closed for fear her grandson might find a way to climb over.

“Not safe,” she said. “Not safe for the baby. If the window is open, not safe.”

Shah Hussain said he noticed the potential danger when he moved into his 13th floor apartment. He put window stops in his unit to prevent the window from opening more than about 5 inches.

“I’m thinking about my kids because I don’t trust the kids,” he said. “Even if they throw something or they climb on the chair or something, they don’t know.”

Last spring at least a half dozen children were treated at Children’s National Hospital for injuries after falling from windows. Safety experts there say window guards are key. They say keep furniture away from windows and reminded that window screens do not prevent a fall.

“I always say windows keep bugs out, they don’t keep kids in, so that’s the first thing. Don’t get lulled into a false sense of security by them,” Safe Kids DC Medical Director Dr. Katie Donnelly said.

Alexandria police said they have not completed their investigation to determine whether the toddler’s fall was an accident, but they say no charges have been filed.

News4 asked to speak with apartment management to find out if any safety changes will be made in wake of the tragedy and is awaiting a response.