Child dies after fall from Alexandria apartment tower

A child has died after falling from an upper floor of an apartment tower in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, Alexandria police said.

The child fell from a building in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway, on the city’s west end. Firefighters were called to the building at about 1:55 p.m. and arrived within five minutes, the department said.

The child was a three year old boy, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the child fell. Alexandria police said a death investigation is underway.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 is headed to the scene.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.