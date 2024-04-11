80-year-old man arrested in sex assault of girl in Dumfries hotel elevator

An 80-year-old North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a young victim at a hotel in Dumfries, Virginia.

Prince William County police say the suspect sexually assaulted a girl inside an elevator at the Hampton Inn located at 16959 Old Stage Road on March 31. The victim left the elevator and alerted a family member, who called police.

Police did not provide the victim's exact age but said she was younger than 15.

After an investigation, police identified Dennis James Schettino, of Calabash, North Carolina, as a suspect and got an arrest warrant. Schettino was arrested Thursday in his home state and will be extradited to Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

Schettino is facing a charge of aggravated sexual battery. His first court date is pending.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney. NBC Washington reached out to the Prince William County public defender's office to see if they are representing him but has not yet received a response.