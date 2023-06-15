4 pharmacies robbed in Fairfax County since March

Police believe the same thieves have hit four pharmacies in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Thieves broke down the door at 7 Corners Pharmacy in Falls Church then went to the back to take Adderall, OxyContin and several other controlled substances, police said.

The break-in triggered a phone alert to the owners.

“I told my wife we better get up there quick, soon as possible,” the owner said. “So, we get here, the police was here already.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The owners said the thieves were in and out within five minutes.

The owners added extra lights and security cameras outside but said they still live in constant fear.

“Every night I worry that will they come back or not?” the owner said. “And so I will check every time I go home, I check around any car or any people that walk around.”

Fairfax County police said four pharmacies within a few miles of each other have been robbed since March. They believe it’s likely the same thieves.

“There’s a concern that those drugs will find their way into the community, so that’s why we feel a sense of urgency to try to catch these criminals and hold them accountable and also take those substances off the street that could be potentially harmful,” Fairfax County police Sgt. Jacob Pearce said.

Last month, six CVS stores were robbed in D.C. in less than two weeks. Fairfax County police said they’re considering the possibility it could be connected.