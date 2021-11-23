2 Books Back in Fairfax County School Libraries After Sexual Content Complaint

Two books that were removed from Fairfax County Public Schools libraries after a parent objected to sexual content will go back into circulation. The Northern Virginia school district cited a “commitment to supporting diversity in literature.”

The graphic novel “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, and the novel “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison, will be available again to high school students, FCPS announced Tuesday morning.

School committees made up of administrators, librarians, parents and students reviewed the books over the course of two months and unanimously found that they are appropriate for high schoolers and should remain available, a statement by FCPS said.

“The decision reaffirms FCPS’s ongoing commitment to provide diverse reading materials that reflect our student population, allowing every child an opportunity to see themselves reflected in literary characters,” school officials said. “Both reviews concluded that the books were valuable in their potential to reach marginalized youth who may struggle to find relatable literary characters that reflect their personal journeys.”

As parents across the country objected to school library books on gender and sexuality, Fairfax County mother Stacy Langston called the books “absolute filth” at a school board meeting in September. She cited sex acts and pedophilia.

FCPS committees found no pedophilia in either book.

Both books were temporarily withdrawn from FCPS library shelves during the review process.

Evison, the author of “Lawn Boy,” told News4 he received death threats as parents questioned his book.

Noel Klimenko, an FCPS assistant superintendent, accepted the committees’ recommendations and said in a statement, “Both books have value beyond their pages for students who may struggle to find relatable stories.”

Virginia’s Spotsylvania County adopted and then rescinded a ban on books with sexually explicit content earlier this month. The book ban drew national attention after two school board members said they wanted to see books burned.

Fairfax County parents can see which books are available in schools through an online database, and schedule visits to school libraries.