18-year-old charged in deadly Ashburn shooting of college student

After a 19-year-old college student was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Ashburn, Virginia, on Valentine’s Day, an 18-year-old now faces charges.

Michai Dandridge-Carter, of Sterling, died after he was shot on Keller Square, off Gloucester Parkway, on Feb. 14.

Rashaun Owens turned himself in for the crime 12 days later, on Monday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Owens was trying to steal marijuana from Dandridge-Carter, court documents say. It was unclear if the two previously knew each other.

Dandridge-Carter was working hard as an HVAC student at Northern Virginia Community College and worked as a manager at Wegmans, his father previously told News4. His family is heartbroken to lose him.

“Everybody keeps thinking he’s going to walk in the door at any time, but unfortunately that’s not gonna happen,” his father, Michael Avon, said.

Owens was held without bond. In a search of public records, it appeared he had faced no previous criminal charges in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 8.