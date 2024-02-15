Loudoun County

Person found shot and killed near Ashburn apartment complex

Loudoun County deputies responded to the Ashburn Meadows apartments on Keller Square off Gloucester Parkway after residents reported gunfire

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

A person was found shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Ashburn, Virginia, on Wednesday night, authorities say.

The name of the male victim was not immediately released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Ashburn Meadows apartments, in the 44400 block of Keller Square off Gloucester Parkway, at about 7:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls were placed. Residents reported gunfire.

The victim was found dead. The sheriff’s office said they were working to determine how old he was.

No information on possible circumstances of the shooting or a suspect was immediately released. The sheriff's office said they don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Residents described the area as quiet and safe and said they’re anxious to learn more.

