Person found shot and killed near Ashburn apartment complex

A person was found shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Ashburn, Virginia, on Wednesday night, authorities say.

The name of the male victim was not immediately released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Ashburn Meadows apartments, in the 44400 block of Keller Square off Gloucester Parkway, at about 7:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls were placed. Residents reported gunfire.

The victim was found dead. The sheriff’s office said they were working to determine how old he was.

UPDATE: LCSO is conducting an investigation of a male found deceased in a parking area of the Ashburn Meadows apartment complex this evening. pic.twitter.com/xOSyenc8VF — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) February 15, 2024

No information on possible circumstances of the shooting or a suspect was immediately released. The sheriff's office said they don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Residents described the area as quiet and safe and said they’re anxious to learn more.

