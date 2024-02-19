‘He was a great person': father mourns 19-year-old shot to death in Ashburn

A local father is desperately searching for answers after his 19-year-old son was found shot to death in a Northern Virginia parking lot.

Loudoun County sheriff's deputies responded to residents' reports of gunfire at the Ashburn Meadows apartments in the 44400 block of Keller Square off Gloucester Parkway on Valentine’s Day at about 7:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls.

Michai Dandridge Carter, from Sterling, Virginia, was shot and killed outside the complex.

Carter went to Northern Virginia Community College and had dreams of buying a condo, according to his father, Michael Avon. He was also a manager at Wegmans.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“He had the biggest smile and he always treated everybody the same,” Avon said. “He was a great person. He was an artist. He was a great student. He was definitely a hard worker.”

On Feb. 14, Carter was outside the apartment complex when he was shot. Avon believes his son may have been doing Instacart deliveries at the time.

“Everybody keeps thinking he’s going to walk in the door at any time, but unfortunately that’s not gonna happen,” he said.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

In 2016, the same apartment complex was also the scene of a stabbing related to MS-13 that left one man dead and another injured, according to prosecutors.

One neighbor who did not want to show her face said she now lives in fear.

“Can you even go to the trash cans safely? Can you go outside and play safely?” she asked.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told News4 that it is making progress in the investigation, but would not elaborate.

“I just really want to find out who, if anybody, knows anything about how to bring justice for Michai,” Avon said.

The Dulles Wegmans where Carter worked issued a statement that read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Michai. He was more than just a colleague, he was a beacon of sincerity and care, always taking a genuine interest in the lives of his coworkers. His dedication and determined work ethic never relented, earning him a place as a member of our management team. Michai never wavered in his commitment to his team, leaving an indelible mark on our people and our customers. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

News4 reached out to Instacart for comment, but has not yet heard back.