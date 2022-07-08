Northern Virginia Police Seize 20K Pills Found in Fire Extinguisher

Authorities in Prince William County, Virginia, say they discovered more than 20,000 counterfeit pills inside a fire extinguisher while searching the car of a suspect drug dealer.

Officers stopped the suspect recently and found the pills, which are believed to be counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police said. They also found suspected crack cocaine and cash, according to police.

The police department did not name the suspect or give details about the charges the person faces. It's also unknown where they stopped the suspect and seized the alleged drugs. Police are withholding some information due to their ongoing investigation, they said.

"This is part of law enforcement's ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country," the department said.

Similar pills have been distributed throughout the county, police said.