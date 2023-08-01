Northbound GW Parkway reopens; section of southbound lane remains closed

The northbound lane of the George Washington Memorial Parkway reopened Tuesday afternoon after being closed since Saturday's downbursts littered the roadway with fallen trees and broken limbs.

The southbound lane remains closed between the Capital Beltway and Spout Run Parkway, but the National Park Service said that should be reopened by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

BREAKING - per @NPSNewsDC, the G-W Parkway should be completely reopened by 5-6am tomorrow morning. Normal operations are right around the corner. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/cTBU87Iyea — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 1, 2023

Crews have been working to clear the fallen trees and hazardous limbs from on and near the roadway and the trails alongside the parkway.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“If there are not downed trees in those areas, blocking paths, there could be broken limbs that pose a risk to not only travelers but some of our people who enjoy our parks as well,” said Christopher Hershey of the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said it had to call in extra crews to help with the cleanup.

“Yesterday, crews removed 250-325 hazardous trees, resulting in 100 dump-truck and 15 chipper-truck loads, and more than 500 tons of wood and debris,” George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.