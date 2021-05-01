WINCHESTER

Nonprofit Hopes to Resettle Refugee Families in Winchester

The Winchester Star reports that the refugees would primarily come from Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo

By Associated Press

Andrew Holt/Getty Images

A resettlement organization is hoping to open an office in Winchester, in Frederick County, Virginia, that could eventually bring up to 100 international refugees annually to the city.

Winchester's Planning and Economic Development Committee unanimously endorsed a resolution Thursday supporting an effort by nonprofit Church World Service to establish an office in the city.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Susannah Lepley, CWS' Virginia director, told the planning committee that the group's goal would be to bring about 100 refugees to the city in its first year, about two families per month.

Local

Northeast DC 2 hours ago

7-Year-Old Girl Fights for Her Life After Being Shot in Northeast DC

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 6 hours ago

Police: 4 From Prince George's County Arrested After Ocean City Boardwalk Drug Deal

The Winchester Star reports that the refugees would primarily come from Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The planning commission endorsed the idea but some members expressed concern about the availability of affordable housing.

The city council will discuss the proposal at its May 11 meeting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WINCHESTERFREDERICK COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us