weather

No White Christmas: Temps in 50s Expected for Week

Those hoping for a white Christmas will be disappointed this year

By Storm Team4 and Anisa Holmes

Morris Arboretum lights
NBC10

Morris Arboretum lights

" data-ellipsis="false">

The chance of having snow in the District this Christmas is "officially at zero percent," Storm Team4's Chuck Bell says. We're looking at dry weather and high temperatures in the 50s.

This year, D.C. residents can expect ample sunshine and a high of 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Thursday through Sunday are expected to be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-50s.

Local

Laurel 25 mins ago

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Maryland

State Parks 1 hour ago

Virginia State Parks to Get First Female Director

Conditions in the lead-up to New Year's, from Sunday to Tuesday, are expected to worsen slightly. Highs will be in the mid-40s, and there will be chances for rain.

The last time the D.C. area had a white Christmas was 10 years ago, during the Snowpocalypse of 2009-2010.

The record-breaking 56.1 inches, the result of two major snow storms, left the District paralyzed. Church services were halted, shopping centers shut down and football games were delayed.

This article tagged under:

weatherwinterWhite Christmas
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us