No White Christmas: Temps in 50s Expected for Week

The chance of having snow in the District this Christmas is "officially at zero percent," Storm Team4's Chuck Bell says. We're looking at dry weather and high temperatures in the 50s.

This year, D.C. residents can expect ample sunshine and a high of 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Thursday through Sunday are expected to be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-50s.

Conditions in the lead-up to New Year's, from Sunday to Tuesday, are expected to worsen slightly. Highs will be in the mid-40s, and there will be chances for rain.

The last time the D.C. area had a white Christmas was 10 years ago, during the Snowpocalypse of 2009-2010.

The record-breaking 56.1 inches, the result of two major snow storms, left the District paralyzed. Church services were halted, shopping centers shut down and football games were delayed.