amazon firetv

News4 on Amazon FireTV: Watch Live News, Investigations, and More Now

A new free app from NBC4 Washington makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch live News4 News, the News4 Rundown, NBC Sports Washington, News4 I-Team, and more.

The new NBC4 Washington app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Through this new free app, you can watch original local news stories designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news of the day, and watch all of our live News4 newscasts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Viewers can watch the News4 Rundown, our weekday streaming newscast, allowing people to get updated with the news they need to know on their time. Special reporting from the NBC4 I-Team and original, exclusive storytelling is updated daily. Plus, viewers will find unique sports updates from our partners at NBC Sports Washington.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news from Storm Team 4, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

Local

CIA 1 hour ago

FBI Seeking Potential Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-CIA Employee

Montgomery County 4 hours ago

Indoor Mask Mandate May End Soon in Montgomery County

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store — you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load directly on your FireTV device.

This article tagged under:

amazon firetvNews4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us