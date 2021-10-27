News4 on Amazon FireTV: Watch Live News, Investigations, and More Now

The new NBC4 Washington app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Through this new free app, you can watch original local news stories designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news of the day, and watch all of our live News4 newscasts.

Viewers can watch the News4 Rundown, our weekday streaming newscast, allowing people to get updated with the news they need to know on their time. Special reporting from the NBC4 I-Team and original, exclusive storytelling is updated daily. Plus, viewers will find unique sports updates from our partners at NBC Sports Washington.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news from Storm Team 4, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store — you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load directly on your FireTV device.