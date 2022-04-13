News Organizations Sue Youngkin Over ‘Divisive Practices' Tip Line Records

More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration for allegedly violating the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, as it's commonly called.

The lawsuit is a response to Youngkin's administration withholding public information from the people he serves.

In his first month in office, Youngkin announced what he called a "tip line" for parents to report "divisive practices" being taught in schools.

News4 and about a dozen other news organizations filed FOIA requests to obtain copies of the tips so that voters know what information the governor is using to shape future education policy.

Youngkin's team denied every request.

News4's parent company, NBC Universal, along with the Associated Press, The Washington Post's parent company and several others are suing to obtain the information that is being withheld.

"The governor of Virginia came into office with a large campaign promise of more citizen involvement in the education of their children, in the public school system," said Chuck Tobin, an attorney with Ballard Spahr's media and entertainment law group. "We think it's highly incongruous for the governor to not let us see the information that he's getting to enact that kind of policy. Just doesn't make a lot of sense."

In response, a Youngkin spokesperson replied saying, "When a constituent writes to the governor he treats that communication as confidential and would not share the contents with the public. There is an expectation of privacy that he takes very seriously."