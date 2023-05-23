NBC4 Wins 3 Mid-Atlantic Murrow Awards

NBC4 Washington (WRC-TV) is honored to receive three 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards for the Mid-Atlantic region.

In the Large Market Television category, NBC4 won for breaking news coverage; digital; and excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Tuesday.

The esteemed Murrows honor exemplary broadcast journalism locally and nationally.

Breaking News

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee holds a news conference announcing the suspect in the shooting of four people in the Van Ness neighborhood was found dead.

NBC4 won for coverage of the mass shooting in D.C.'s Van Ness neighborhood.

On April 22, 2022, a gunman opened fire from the fifth floor of an apartment building onto a school in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood. Hundreds of gun shots rang out just before classes let out at the Edmund Burke School that afternoon. Four people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, police said.

NBC4 quickly went live from the scene and stayed with the story through the afternoon and evening as the gunman's body was discovered hours later, slumped against the bathroom tub of an apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

News4’s Tommy McFly looks back at the history of the Pride Month celebration in D.C., talks to trailblazers, discusses issues impacting the community and so much more.

RTDNA also recognized NBC4 for its Pride Month special in June 2022.

The program looked at the history of the Pride celebration in D.C., with discussions of issues affecting the community and interviews with trailblazers.

Digital

NBC4 was recognized for its multimedia, social media and all digital platforms.

This is the eighth digital regional award for NBC4 in the past nine years. NBC4 also took home the national award for digital in 2017.