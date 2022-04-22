At Least 2 People Shot in DC's Van Ness Area: Police

At least two people are reported to be shot in the Van Ness area of Northwest D.C., prompting a major police response. Officers in tactical gear could be seen running along Connecticut Avenue NW.

The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, police said Friday before 4 p.m. A number of streets in the area are closed.

A message sent from the Alert DC system warns people of an “active threat” and to “shelter in place if you are nearby.”

MPD responding to active threat at 4101 Connecticut Ave NW. Expect heavy police presence and road closures. Please avoid area, and shelter in place if you are nearby. Updates to follow. — Alert DC (@AlertDC) April 22, 2022

The University of DC’s Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Students and other members of the university community are advised to shelter in place.

Witnesses said they heard several rounds of gunshots.

The mother of an 11th grader at the nearby Edmund Burke School told News4 her son said he heard gunshots and then students took cover.

“This is the worst nightmare any parent can have,” said the father of two students at the school.

No shooter was ever inside the school, police said.

