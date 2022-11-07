National Zoo Welcomes Two New Elephants

The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are welcoming two new female Asian elephants, 19-year old Trong Nhi and her daughter Nhi Linh.

The elephants will join the Elephant Trails Exhibit, a habitat where they can socialize, train and play with other elephants.

The new elephants will breed with 41-year-old male elephant Spike.

“Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh are not only important social additions to our herd, but also they are key to our efforts to help sustain the Asian elephant population in North America and around the world,” said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director at the National Zoo, in a press release.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh were a gift from the Rotterdam Zoo in South Holland, Netherlands. They flew 3,703 miles to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with in-flight snacks, including hay and leafy branches.

“Removing man-made boundaries both in the wild and the zoo world is essential for the survival of Asian elephants,” Erik Zevenbergen, director of Rotterdam Zoo, said.

“Therefore, we are proud of this international cooperation with the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and the North American breeding program that enables us to support a healthy backup population of this endangered species in America," Zevenbergen said.

Upon arrival the elephants were quarantined in the elephant barn. Nutritionists and veterinarians will care for the elephants and give the fun treats like boomer balls and puzzle feeders to keep them active through isolation.

Following the quarantine, the elephants will be able to see, smell and communicate with each other through a safety barrier while the staff looks for any behavioral cues to determine if the elephants are comfortable enough to share a space.

The new elephants will debut to the public in early-to-mid December.