Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane

Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate.

Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets.

The bike lane, which runs east-west along the busy street in the Brookland neighborhood, is marked by a white line and bicycle decals but is unprotected from nearby vehicle traffic, including many large trucks and construction vehicles for much of its length.

The D.C. Department of Public Works responded to a Wednesday tweet, which included a request for cleanup of trash and other debris that can make for a dangerous ride.

Throwing sharp objects on the road is a Class 1 misdemeanor in the District.