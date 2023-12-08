Muslim group claims MCPS discriminated against teacher who showed support for Palestine

A Muslim civil rights organization has filed a complaint against Montgomery County Public Schools claiming the school system discriminated against a Muslim Arab middle school teacher after her email signature showed support for Palestinians.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday it filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against MCPS on behalf of Hajur El-Haggan, a teacher at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring.
According to CAIR, El-Haggan was put on administrative leave because her email signature tagline expressed support for Palestinians.
CAIR said the school district informed El-Haggan that including political or non-political quotes in an email signature was against the employee code of conduct.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
"Although El-Haggan’s colleagues all had similar speech in their email signatures, she was the only teacher MCPS reprimanded," CAIR said in a news release about the complaint.
More than 30 people gathered near the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education in Rockville Friday morning to show support for El-Haggan.
“We want our teachers be in a position where any policy that the county decides to enforce is enforced equally or they are given the opportunity to talk, to mediate," CAIR attorney Rawda Fawaz said. "Ms. El-Haggan was treated extremely differently from her fellow teachers for engaging in conduct that they also engaged in. This is a clear example of discrimination of desparate treatment and that’s at the core of our filing.”
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
“I’m just desperate to get back into the classroom with my students. As a teacher, that’s all any educator wants to do is just to be with her students. I miss my classroom. I miss my coworkers and I miss the kids," El-Haggan said.
News4 has reached out to MCPS about the complaint, but has not yet heard back.