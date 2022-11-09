Montgomery County

Multiple Injured in Montgomery County Shooting: Police

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter and Allison Hageman

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Montgomery County, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police.

Police at the scene initially said that one person has died, two people were taken to the hospital and another was treated at the location of the incident. News4 is working to confirm this information.

The shooting appeared to have happened at a large apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

