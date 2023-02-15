Multiple DC Homes Listed as Fake Weed Dispensaries on Google Maps

Magic Nugh, Purple Nugh and Blessed Healing are displayed as the names of D.C. marijuana dispensaries shown on Google Maps — and they're all fake. In fact, the addresses belong to private homes..

The listings show photos of purportedly available products, and they include reviews, street addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation. None of them are one of D.C.’s seven licensed cannabis dispensaries.

News4 spoke with several of the D.C. residents who were shocked to find their homes currently listed as cannabis dispensaries or delivery services. The homeowners said they haven't had any would-be buyers come to their doors yet, but they do wonder why anyone would create those listings.

A man who answered the phone number for one of the fake dispensaries listed on Google identified it as a delivery service and seemed genuinely puzzled at why the street addresses were showing up. He said he would refer the matter to his marketing manager.

Last week, News4 reported that residents at a Dupont Circle condo were shocked by a stream of would-be buyers being led to their front door by a fake Google Maps listing. They put up a sign that reads “This is not a pot dispensary."

Google has since taken down that listing.

Cannabis dispensaries have to be licensed in the District and are prohibited by current law from delivering. However, a gray market by non-licensed entities has operated in D.C. more or less openly for years.

It was not immediately clear if the false address listings are illegal.