Montgomery County Woman in Her 40s Dies From Coronavirus

A Montgomery County, Maryland, woman in her 40s has died after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials say.

The woman is the third, and the youngest, person to die in the state of Maryland due to the novel coronavirus. She suffered from underlying medical conditions, the Maryland Department of Health said in a statement.

Montgomery County has the most confirmed cases in the state, with 68 people who have tested positive as of Saturday night. There are a total of 194 coronavirus cases in the state.

On Wednesday evening, officials announced the state's first coronavirus-related death. A Prince George's County man in his 60s died, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

A Baltimore County man in his 60s who had underlying medical issues was the state's second death related to the coronavirus, Hogan said Friday evening.

