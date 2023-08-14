Montgomery County teen, 2 adults killed in Outer Banks house fire

A 13-year-old girl and two adults from Montgomery County, Maryland, were killed in a house fire in North Carolina's Outer Banks early Friday as they were thought to be on vacation, authorities said.

The fire also injured three other people and decimated a waterfront rental home.

Cienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring, and Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, both of Ashton, were the victims, the town of Kill Devil Hills said in an update Monday. Cohan and Deeg were married, officials said.

Farr’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend were flown to a hospital burn unit and were in stable condition Monday. The teen’s 16-year-old sister was taken to a hospital and released.

The fire in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail broke out before 2:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to respond within two minutes, town spokeswoman Rachel Tackett told reporters.

“The main structure was already fully engulfed in flames,” she said.

Crews from multiple fire departments were able to contain and extinguish the blaze, which fully engulfed the rental home and damaged two neighboring properties.

Authorities released the victims’ names after their families were notified, Tackett said.

“As far as we know, they were on vacation,” Tackett told The Associated Press in an interview.

Residents of the area — a popular vacation destination — said they were heartbroken for the victims’ families.

“It’s horrible to be on vacation and think that you might not live,” a woman told WAVY-TV.

The four-bedroom home that burned was built in 1948 and was historically designated, Tackett said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

