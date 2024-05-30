The Weekend Scene: Opera at the Lincoln Memorial, Pride Month kickoff and more to do in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

May closed out busy as we said goodbye to D.C.'s favorite little cherry tree, Stumpy, and hello to the prospect of new giant panda bears in the National Zoo.

And as if that emotional roller coaster wasn't enough, we're holding out hope for a rain-free weekend. Storm Team4's Chuck Bell says it's possible – keep an eye on the forecast here.

Weekend highlights

Pride Month kicks off

Pride Month kicks off with celebrations in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun in Virginia, plus Annapolis and Rockville in Maryland. These community festivals are free and have activities for the whole family.

If you're ready to party – with an Olympian – for a good cause, look no further than the Pride! at the Disco Brunch presented by Worthy Mentoring! Carson Kressley will host the party with performances, live music, bottomless food and drink. Olympic gold medalist and WNBA Seimone Augustus will be honored as the 2024 Worthy Mentor Honoree. Tickets cost $200.

Free pick

Opera Italiana is in the Air

Sat., 6 to 7:30 p.m., The Lincoln Memorial, free

🔗 Details

Arias and symphonies will waft over the Lincoln Memorial for Opera Italiana is in the Air. Don’t worry about tickets or dress codes – just show up (perhaps with a blanket to soften seating on the Lincoln Memorial steps).

"For over 400 years, opera was considered 'pop' music and only very recently wrongly perceived as music for the elite. In its purest form, it is sheer entertainment for everyone,” maestro and founder Alvise Casellati said in a release, encouraging everyone to give opera music a try.

More summer jams

Some highlights include:

Free pick

Pageant of Positive Masculinity

Sat., noon, 205 Harrison St. SE, Leesburg

🔗 Details

Mr. Leesburg will be crowded at Crooked Run Fermentation in Leesburg on Saturday. Last year, the bartenders and some other dudes competed in “talent,” “swimsuit,” “interview” and other categories to vie for the coveted title and raise money for charity.

This year, $12,000 and counting is being raised for LAWS which seeks to empower victims of domestic and sexual violence so that they may live lives free from fear, anxiety and danger.

Free pick

Occoquan Riverfest & Craft Show

Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Occoquan, Virginia

🔗 Details

Browse the work of more than 250 artisans, enjoy live concerts in River Mill Park and walk down the environmentally-conscious Conservation Alley.

Head down on Saturday for the Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade or Sunday for the Duck Splash, where hoards of rubber ducks “race” down the river to benefit a good cause.

Concerts this weekend

Dwight Yoakim, 5:30 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $55-$125

No intro necessary, right? But a cool venue to catch the iconic country singer-songwriter who achieved major popular and critical success over a four-decade career while remaining outlaw. Well-traveled, long-lived (with a couple of extended breaks) country band The Mavericks, with plenty of songs on the country charts to their record, open. Details.

Shannon and the Clams, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day of)

Garage punks have mined the sounds of early pop and rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia and R&B for a decade-and-a-half, with songs both rollicking and poignant. The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach produced their latest album, “The Moon Is in the Wrong Place.” Don’t miss DJ Baby Alcatraz’s set to open the night – crate-digger supreme unearths rock ‘n’ roll jams you’ll wonder why you haven’t heard before. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

DanceAfrica DC

Thurs. to Sat., Dance Place in Northeast, free

“Mindbender Mansion” at the National Children’s Museum

Through Sept. 2, included with admission

Mystics vs. Dream in Women Game Changers theme night

Weds., May 29, 7 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena

Spring Night Market

Weds. and Thurs., 5-11 p.m., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, free entry

Jeff Goldblum and the The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Thurs., 8 p.m., The Lincoln Theatre, $55-$149

NGA First Saturdays

Sat., National Gallery of Art, free

Fiesta Asia Street Fair

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown D.C., free

Daybreaker PEACE TOUR yoga and dance party

Sat., 8 a.m., The Kennedy Center, $25-$40

The Biggest Beyoncé Block Party Ever

Sun., 2-8 p.m., The Bullpen in Southeast D.C., $10-$100

Cleveland Park Day

Sun., noon to 5 p.m., free

Pixar Putt

The Wharf, $32+ for adults

What to do in Maryland

Shake it Off in Gaithersburg: A Taylor Swift Sing-A-Long

Fri., 8:30 p.m., Concert Pavilion, free

Taste of Riverworks festival

Sat., Poolesville, Maryland, free

Asia on the Creek

Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Carroll Creek Amphitheatre in Frederick, free

Outdoor film screening: "Bee Movie"

Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Things to do in Virginia

Watch the finale of Bravo’s “Summer House”

Thurs., 8-10 p.m., The Boro in Tysons, free, check in for a free drink ticket

Sari-Sari Pop-Up Night Market

Fri., 5-10 p.m., UPSIDE on Moore in Arlington, free entry

Celebrate South Riding carnival

Fri. and Sat., $10 admission

Old Town Alexandria Scavenger Hunt benefitting Inova Alexandria Hospital

Sat., 1-4 p.m., $15

SummerFest w/Eric Bellinger and more

Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Lerner Town Square in Tysons, $51+

