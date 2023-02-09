Montgomery County School Bus Driver Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 4 Students With Disabilities

A former bus driver for Montgomery County Public Schools was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting four students who have disabilities.

Etienne Kabongo, of Gaithersburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. All of the female victims rode the bus he drove for the school system.

One victim, a 12-year-old girl, came forward after Kabongo sexually assaulted her in July 2018, police said. Kabongo assaulted the girl while the school bus attendant got off the bus to help with another student, and a school bus camera captured video of the assault, according to police.

During their investigation, police discovered more surveillance video of multiple incidents involving three additional victims.

Two of the girls were minors at the time of the assaults, while the other two were both 18 years old.

“Etienne Kabongo was entrusted with the safety of some of the most vulnerable members of our community and he violated that trust, using his position to sexually abuse the nonverbal students for which he was responsible," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said in a news release.

Kabongo had maintained he was not criminally responsible due to an alleged mental disorder, but a jury found him criminal responsible on Thursday, the state's attorney's office said.

Kabongo faces up to 40 years in prison. A sentencing hearing was set for March 30.