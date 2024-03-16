Maryland

Montgomery County police cruiser strikes man: Authorities

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. at 55 North Frederick Avenue, the Montgomery County Police Department said. 

By Briana Trujillo

Telemundo 44

A pedestrian was hurt after he was hit by a Montgomery County police cruiser on Friday, authorities said. 

“The preliminary information provided is that the person was struck by a Montgomery County Police Officer,” authorities said.

According to preliminary information, the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No one else was injured. 

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

