Mom of Four Run Over by Driver Who Stole Van in Northeast DC

A mom of four is in the hospital after D.C. Police said a man ran her over while stealing a van in the Langdon neighborhood in Northeast.

On Friday morning, Shelba Coleman Proctor was at a church parking lot on 24th Place with her coworker while on the job as a bus driver, according to her sister, Brea Walker.

Police said a van was running unattended when a man came up and jumped inside, trying to steal it.

Proctor’s coworker told police he tried to close the gate and trap the car thief inside the parking lot, but the thief took off. He hit Proctor and then ran her over.

“It’s very devastating. It hurts,” Walker said. “I hope they really catch him. He needs to be caught. I don’t understand why he would do this to her.”

Walker said her sister suffered a punctured liver, a cracked sternum, broken ribs and currently needs a breathing tube.

Initially, police said Proctor’s injuries were life threatening, but her family said she’s doing better now. She’s scheduled for another procedure soon to reset her rib cage.

Walker said her sister is the type of person who always puts others first.

“I have to say that this one, it hit home 'cause that’s my sister," she said through tears.

D.C. Police said they are still searching for the van thief and have put out a picture to get help from the public.

They ask anyone with information to come forward.

For Proctor’s family, those answers can’t come soon enough.