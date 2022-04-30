missing person

Missing 79-Year-Old Woman Last Seen at DC Hospital

Mildred Smith was last seen at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, wearing a hospital gown

DC police

D.C. police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Mildred Smith was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road NW.

Smith is described as a Black female, 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds. Police said she has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a white hospital gown, a green dress with flowers and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

This article tagged under:

missing personWashington DCGEORGETOWN
