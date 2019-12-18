Miles-Long Backup as I-66 Eastbound Lanes Are Blocked in Arlington

Virginia State Police and Arlington Fire units are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of I-66 at Washington Boulevard.

All eastbound lanes are shutdown. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 29, News4 partner WTOP reports. You can track delays on this traffic map.

A miles-long backup was building toward the Dulles Toll Road and the Beltway.

Virginia State Police tell News4 there are no serious injuries, so once the vehicles can be towed from the scene the highway will reopen.