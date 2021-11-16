vandalism

‘Mike Is a Cheater': Vengeful Vandal Hits Wrong Car in DC

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

A vandal with a bone to pick spray-painted “Mike is a cheater” on an SUV parked in Northeast D.C. 

The driver found the huge message on both sides of the vehicle. The side mirrors were snapped off. The front and back windshields were smashed. Even the license plates were coated with black spray paint.

But it wasn’t Mike’s car.

Veteran Nedra Brantley said she wants police to find the vandal who destroyed her red Mitsubishi Outlander Sport after an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Brantley discovered the damage Sunday morning, on 18th Street NE. 

It’s still unclear who tried to act out the Carrie Underwood song “Before He Cheats.”

