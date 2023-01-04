Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated

A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says.

The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.

Greater Greater Washington reported the operator didn't communicate with Metro’s rail control center for almost 45 minutes after bypassing the Van Dorn Street Station.

Metro officials and first responders found the operator was under the influence of alcohol, Metro said.

Metro Transit Police arrested him and charged him with DWI. The transit agency said he was also fired.

The employee had worked for Metro since 2017 and was a train operator since 2019, according to Metro.

Metro said it's investigating the incident and "reviewing any opportunities for improvement."

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said it was also investigating the incident.

This story was first reported by Greater Greater Washington.