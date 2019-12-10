Metro No Longer Single-Tracking

Metro trains single-tracked in three places during the Tuesday evening commute.

A track problem near the Woodley Park station forced single-tracking between the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations after 5 p.m. Smoke was reported. That issue was resolved by 6 p.m.

Then another track problem was reported near the Van Ness station. Trains single-tracked between Van Ness and Friendship Heights. That was resolved about 7:15 p.m.

An earlier signal problem outside Largo Town Center caused single-tracking there. That issue was resolved by about 6:15 p.m.