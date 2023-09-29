Meet the woman trying all the local coffee shops in DC

“When I said I would try every coffee shop in D.C., I meant it.”

That is the tagline to every video Domonique Panton has posted on her social media pages @AsToldByDomm about trying all of the local coffee shops in D.C.

The digital creator decided to start her coffee shop journey after retiring from professional track and field.

“I decided to retire and focus on my mental health and I wanted to have some type of adventure. I was already posting on TikTok about training workouts and I decided to hard pivot and post about my coffee journey,” said Panton.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

She goes to two shops a week and tests them by giving them a rating of 1-10. To keep her taste buds consistent, she gets the order every time: a cold brew with oak milk and two sugars.

Overall, she said that DC’s coffee scene is pretty good and hasn’t rated anything below a 7.

Domonique Panton’s top four coffee shop picks:

Rue Cafe Neighborhood: Columbia Heights Address: 3906 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20011

SOMEWHERE Cafe Neighborhood: Navy Yard Address: 1239 First St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

La Coop Coffee Neighborhood: Manor Park Address: 5505 1st St NW, Washington, D.C. 20011

Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom Address: 1916 I St NW, Washington, D.C. 20006



Panton has tried 74 shops in total and plans to go across the U.S. to try more recommendations sent to her. She’s already gone to New York to try a few.

“It's really cool. I feel like I got to meet more people who like coffee and want to come on these coffee adventures with me and that’s actually the best part of it all.”

Coffee shops across the region are offering deals for National Coffee Day on Friday. Go here for more information.