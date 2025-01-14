MD public employees, family rally for safety changes after death of parole agent

A rally was held in Annapolis Monday night to support protections for state workers.

Supporters want to pass legislation in the name of Davis Martinez, a state probation and parole officer who was murdered during a home visit in Montgomery County last year.

“I hope against all hope it never happens again,” said Gypsy Barrientos, Martinez’s girlfriend.

Joined by Martinez's family, she spoke at the rally in support of legislation to protect public worker safety

“We stand for transparency and accountability,” Barrientos said. “Public service employees, their families and Maryland deserve much more than what the Department of Public Safety has accomplished.”

Dozens of people stood outside the State Capitol with candles in hand in support of the Davis Martinez Public employee safety and health act, legislation they say will improve safety and hold public employers accountable.

“And his death may have been preventable if our employers had listened to demands for safer practices and policies,” said Rayneika Robinson, president of AFSCME Local 3631.

Martinez was alone conducting a monthly check in at the home of a convicted sex offender when he was killed.

The union claimed prior safety complaints were ignored

“The death of Davis Martinez must not be in vain,” said Maryland State Sen. Ben Kramer. “Let it galvanize us to act.”

If it passes, the state would have to develop a workplace violence prevention standard and hold public employers accountable for their employees' safety.

supporters are also demanding an independent investigation

“But for the grace of God, any number of you could have been in that situation,” said Maryland State Delegate Jared Solomon. “That is unacceptable.”

There have already been two hearings to discuss the murder and the state's response

There will be another hearing in Annapolis Wednesday to figure out what went wrong and a path forward to keep workers safe.