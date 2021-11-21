McDonald's Employee Charged With Stabbing Coworker

A McDonald’s employee is accused of stabbing a coworker Tuesday night in Rockville, Maryland, police said.

The two got into an argument inside the restaurant at 1390 Rockville Pike, police said.

They took it outside, and the suspect got a knife from his car and stabbed the victim several times, police said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Isiah Anthony Hollins, left before police arrived after 11 p.m., police said. He was found Friday in Silver Spring and taken into custody.

Hollins is charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

The victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.