FREDERICK COUNTY

Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain Could Close to Public With Council Vote

By NBC Washington Staff

The Frederick County council will vote Tuesday on zoning changes to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland.

The proposal is called the Sugarloaf Plan, and the nonprofit that owns the land says if changes are approved, it will close the mountain to the public.

Stronghold Corporation owns the land but allows public access to trails and other outdoor space. It says the county's new zoning plan infringes on private property rights and adds unnecessary government oversight.

Supporters say the change would ensure the land is protected, no matter who owns it in the future.

