Maryland, Virginia Governors Order State Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Nashville Shooting Victims

State flags in Maryland and Virginia are flying at half-staff on Tuesday, to honor the six victims killed in a Monday school shooting in Nashville.

Three of those victims were 9-year-old children. Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney were all students at The Covenant School, where the shooting took place.

The other three victims -- Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mike Hill, 61 -- were the top administrator for the school, a substitute teacher, and a custodian.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued the Maryland order on Monday, while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued the Virginia order on Tuesday morning.

Flags in both states will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered that all U.S. flags fly at half-staff.

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023," the presidential order reads.

No state flag may fly higher than the U.S. flag, according to the U.S. Flag Code.