Maryland Residents Return From Vacation to Find Belongings Missing, Strangers in Bed

Maryland residents returned home from vacation to find two strangers in bed, the only piece of their furniture still in their apartment, Greenbelt police said.

The residents left their apartment in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road March 28 and returned April 5, noticing their door was damaged and their furniture was gone, police said. A man and a woman were in bed.

The suspects said they’d taken all of the residents’ property, police said. The suspects got aggressive and fled the apartment.

Other than the bed, the apartment was empty except for trash bags filled with items, police said. Even the kitchen cabinet doors were missing. There was trash on the walls.

The stolen property is valued at about $49,100.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspects should contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200 or greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.