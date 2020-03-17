Local
HOWARD COUNTY

Maryland Man Entered School, Tried to Kiss Girl, 14: Police

A 20-year-old man is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and disturbing school operations

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

colby christopher johnson
Howard County Police Department

Colby Christopher Johnson fled from Hammond High School in Columbia after approaching an underage female student on Friday afternoon, grabbing her and attempting to kiss her, the Howard County Police Department said in a statement Monday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police have charged a 20-year-old Maryland man with entering a high school and trying to grab and kiss a 14-year-old student there, authorities said Monday.

Colby Christopher Johnson fled from Hammond High School in Columbia after approaching an underage female student on Friday afternoon, grabbing her and attempting to kiss her, the Howard County Police Department said in a statement Monday. The victim wasn't hurt, according to authorities.

Investigators said Johnson had no “legitimate business" at the school. It's unclear whether he knew the victim.

Police identified the man and took him into custody after reviewing school security video, the statement said.

Local

Coronavirus in Maryland 19 mins ago

Maryland House Passes Budget, Works Toward Early Adjournment

coronavirus 20 mins ago

’Stay Safe and See You Soon’: Virus Changes Daily Life in DC Area

Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and disturbing school operations, police said. He was being held without bond Monday.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HOWARD COUNTYCOLUMBIAhammond high school
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us