Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill to Ban ‘Ghost Guns'

The Maryland General Assembly approved a measure Tuesday to ban so-called ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers

The House gave the measure final passage 92-41, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan. The Senate approved the bill 35-11 earlier this month. Hogan has not indicated whether he would sign the bill.

Under the measure, guns made after Oct. 22, 1968, will have to have a serial number on them.

Attorney General Brian Frosh said the ban will save lives.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“These untraceable firearms have become the weapon of choice for criminals,” Frosh said in a statement. “They are easily purchased over the internet without a background check, making them easily accessible to children, violent felons, domestic abusers, and others who are ineligible to own a firearm.”