Maryland Lawmakers Begin 90-Day Session

Maryland lawmakers are gathering for the first day of their annual 90-day legislative session.

The House and Senate are scheduled to convene at noon on Wednesday.

There are a variety of precautions that are being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the statehouse will be closed to the public. Proceedings in both chambers will be viewable online. Legislative hearings also will be done virtually, with members of the public able to testify on legislation online.

Lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan will be focusing largely on how to help Maryland recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers also will be working on a package of police reform measures.

