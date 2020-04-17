Maryland

Maryland Extends School Closures Through May 15

By Andrea Swalec

Maryland schools will be closed for at least an additional three weeks, through May 15, officials announced Friday. 

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon said officials will evaluate whether school buildings should remain closed for the rest of the academic year. 

“We will continue to examine every option,” she said. 

School closures previously went through April 24 to protect students and staff from coronavirus, which has infected more than 11,000 people in the state and killed 425.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked families and educators for helping students cope with a “confusing and frightening time."

