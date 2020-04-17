coronavirus

DC Mayor Gives Schools Update Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Here’s where we are Friday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area

By Andrea Swalec

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is speaking about schools in her daily briefing on the District’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch live in the video feed above.

On Wednesday, the mayor extended the stay-at-home order, school closures and restrictions on businesses through May 15. At the time, she said she could not say whether school would resume by the end of the normal academic year. 

“We want to examine every single option and then make that report to families,” she said.

