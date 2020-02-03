Maryland DUI Driver Who Killed 3 Gets More Prison Time

A Maryland man who was sentenced in 2012 for a drunken-driving crash that killed three of his friends received more prison time Monday after trying to drive with alcohol in his system numerous times and violating his probation.

Kevin Coffay, 28, appeared in Montgomery County Circuit Court Monday and a judge ordered him to serve seven more years in prison — the amount of time that was suspended from his original sentence.

Coffay was 20 in May 2011 when he left a party drunk, got behind the wheel and crashed in Olney, Maryland.

Three people were killed: Spencer Datt, 18; Johnny Hoover, 20; and Haeley McGuire, 18. A fourth passenger, a 19-year-old, was injured but survived.

All three of the young people killed had attended Magruder High School, in Rockville. Coffay attended James Madison University.

"It could easily be characterized as the worst ... DUI accident in the history of this county," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said.

Coffay fled the scene. When police found him about three hours later, his blood alcohol content was still twice the legal limit, prosecutors said.

He was initially held on $500,000 bond. A judge then reduced it to $50,000 and ruled that he did not need an electronic monitor.

Coffay pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene. He was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison.

But a panel of judges reduced his sentence to eight years in prison and five years of probation. Ultimately, he was released after serving four years.

Coffay eventually got a driver's license again in 2018, and had to drive with an interlock device to monitor his sobriety.

Prosecutors said Monday Coffay squandered his second chance by continuing to engage in the same reckless behavior that led to the fatal crash in 2011.

According to court documents, he tried to drive after drinking more than 100 different times.

"[He would] get drunk in D.C., sleep it off and then drive home the next day, and the ignition interlock is picking up when he has levels of alcohol in his system," prosecutor Bryan Roslund said.

Coffay's license was suspended, but he kept driving until he was pulled over in September 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison in that case.

In all, Coffay will spend nine more years in prison and he is not eligible for parole.