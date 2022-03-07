Maryland Court of Appeals Throws Out Prince George's Redistricting Map

The Prince George’s County Council lost its fight over a redrawn district map in the Maryland Court of Appeals on Monday.

In February, a Prince George's County judge ruled that the county's map should be thrown out because the council did not follow proper procedure. The council passed the redrawn map by a resolution instead of a bill.

The council appealed the judge's decision and the Appellate Court ruled that the map should be disregarded. The county will abide by the original map crated by the county's redistricting commission.

The county's redistricting commission created a district map based on census data and population changes last year. The Prince George's County Council then redrew the county's district lines in a surprise move that sparked protest with some residents calling it gerrymandering.

The county's map drew out three candidates who were actively campaigning for council seats and divided some communities. With the court's decision, these candidates will now be able to run in their original districts.

